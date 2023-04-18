Damien Harmon Sells 5,500 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Damien Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25.

BBY stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

