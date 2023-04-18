Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance
Shares of DPBSF stock remained flat at C$67.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$67.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$65.83.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (DPBSF)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.