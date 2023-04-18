Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DPBSF stock remained flat at C$67.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$67.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$65.83.

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Dry Operator, and Tanker Operator. The Asset Management segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

