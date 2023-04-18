Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of Dana stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 763,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth $9,078,000. Towle & Co increased its position in Dana by 24.1% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 319,830 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Dana by 132.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 204,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

