Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.85.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

