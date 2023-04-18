Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 428,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.58. 32,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,761. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $476.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.08.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

