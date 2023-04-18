Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $318.21 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.38 or 0.00072593 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $318.21 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00154504 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00042397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000181 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,884,403 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

