Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.6% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $51,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.63. 609,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,710. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

