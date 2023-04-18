DeFiChain Price Up 0.5% This Week (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001718 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $357.33 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,007,034,915 coins and its circulating supply is 689,401,222 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

