Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.13) to GBX 88 ($1.09) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Stock Performance

DROOF stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.