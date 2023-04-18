Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $34.59 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,451 shares of company stock worth $1,103,694. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.