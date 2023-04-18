Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.54.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DBOEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Deutsche Börse Stock Down 1.6 %
DBOEY stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.26.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.