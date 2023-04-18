Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DBOEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 1.6 %

DBOEY stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

