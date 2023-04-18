DeversiFi (DVF) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $81.05 million and approximately $8,393.87 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

