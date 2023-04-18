Dfpg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 32,753 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.66.

NASDAQ:META opened at $220.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

