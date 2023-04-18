Dfpg Investments LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,222 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

