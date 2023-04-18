Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 468.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $279.98 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.58 and a 200-day moving average of $275.09. The company has a market capitalization of $176.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,454 shares of company stock worth $2,890,148. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

