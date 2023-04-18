Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

GOVT opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

