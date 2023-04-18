Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises about 0.9% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of HealthEquity worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3,313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HealthEquity Company Profile

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

