Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 2,739 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $417.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day moving average is $394.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

