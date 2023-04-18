Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 5,215 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 440.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $380.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

