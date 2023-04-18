Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 75,754 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,754 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 86,127 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $397,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

