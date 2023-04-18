Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SM Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

Shares of SM stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.