Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises 3.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 13.93% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 34,586 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 156,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 380,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,052. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

