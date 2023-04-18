Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading 3.8% Higher

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $48.66. 841,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,757,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 17.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

