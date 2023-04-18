Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $18.93

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $18.42. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 4,864,727 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,038 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 67,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 86,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,988,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

