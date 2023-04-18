Disciplined Investments LLC Has $35,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

