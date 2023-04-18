Disciplined Investments LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

