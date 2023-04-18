Disciplined Investments LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $78.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

