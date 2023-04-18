Disciplined Investments LLC Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,375,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,458,000 after purchasing an additional 256,996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.