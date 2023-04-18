Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. 277,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

