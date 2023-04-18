Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2658 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Drax Group Price Performance
Drax Group stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $21.01.
Drax Group Company Profile
