Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.84.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,645. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.25 and a 12 month high of C$16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.