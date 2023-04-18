Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 1,723 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

  • On Monday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49.
  • On Monday, February 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $49,038.30.
  • On Wednesday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. 2,527,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dropbox by 184.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 117.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

