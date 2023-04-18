Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.4 %

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.95.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

