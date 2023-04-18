Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,261 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $78,726,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.95.

Shares of EW opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.