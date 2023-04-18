Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 Stock Up 58.3 %

SOLOW opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.