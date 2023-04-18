Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,029,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,249 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $194,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,423,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,706,000 after acquiring an additional 160,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 795,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,436,000 after acquiring an additional 87,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $87.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,171. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

