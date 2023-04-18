Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Enerflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Enerflex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $6.08 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

