Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

