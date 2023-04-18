Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Entera Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Entera Bio has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

