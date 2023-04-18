Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.82

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 143564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Enviva Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. Enviva’s payout ratio is -139.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

