Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $33,000. Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of EOSE opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

