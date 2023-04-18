Ethereum Achieves Market Cap of $250.63 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Ethereum has a market cap of $250.63 billion and approximately $8.82 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $2,099.61 or 0.06941735 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00070318 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00041673 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00022519 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 119,368,246 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

