Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 1% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $156.38 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $21.79 or 0.00071824 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,335.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00333840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00536599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00438638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,554,927 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

