Everdome Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $22.16 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $22.16 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

