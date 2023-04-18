Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $34.99. 90,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 941,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -169.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,094,615.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,094,615.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,003,755. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Evolent Health by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,129,000 after buying an additional 1,115,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,004,000 after buying an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1,894.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 753,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 715,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.