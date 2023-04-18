Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,776. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $72.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

