Exelixis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,454 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 111% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,163 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Exelixis Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. 331,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

