ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.32% of ExlService worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi grew its position in ExlService by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $903,316. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $168.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $191.18.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

