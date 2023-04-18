eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,720 shares during the quarter. eXp World makes up 1.4% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 1.26% of eXp World worth $21,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after buying an additional 1,078,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after buying an additional 769,969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 9,638.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 349,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,030 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in eXp World by 142.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 288,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 124.76 and a beta of 2.73. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.02%.

In related news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $889,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,224,043 shares in the company, valued at $403,732,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,573,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

