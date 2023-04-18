Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80. 77,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 224,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,100 ($38.36) to GBX 3,230 ($39.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,082.88.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.